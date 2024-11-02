BASIS appoints M Rashidul Hasan as new president

The association also outlines roadmap for reforms, elections

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has appointed M Rashidul Hasan, managing director and CEO of Systech Digital Ltd, as its new president.

The association's executive committee made the appointment in an emergency meeting on October 30 as the post became vacant after the resignation of its previous president, Russell T Ahmed.

Prior to the appointment, Hasan was the senior vice president, a position now filled by Md Mostafizur Rahaman Sohel.

The association also selected M Asif Rahman as its new vice president for finance as the previous one in the post, Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan, resigned at the same time along with Russel T Ahmed.

BASIS made the new appointments from the current executive members for 2024-26.

BASIS decided to continue operations without co-opting any external members for the executive board.

Previously, on October 20, BASIS held an automated poll seeking members' opinions on two issues -- completing constitutional reforms and holding mid-term elections to transfer power or the resignation of the entire executive committee.

Out of the 594 voting members, 77.27 percent supported carrying out reforms in collaboration with the membership and holding elections, while 22.72 percent favoured the immediate resignation of the current executive committee, BASIS said in a statement.

After the voting, BASIS agreed to carry out essential reforms to safeguard member interests and uphold organisational functions.

The current executive committee is also committed to completing the reforms and holding elections within the next six months.

A roadmap has been outlined for constitutional amendments, membership audits, and member protection, with plans to present these ideas at an annual general meeting or an extraordinary general meeting by January 2025 and to hold elections by April 2025.