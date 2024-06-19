Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 19, 2024 11:45 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:44 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Banks reopen after Eid with new office timing

Star Business Report
Wed Jun 19, 2024 11:45 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:44 PM

Banks in Bangladesh reopened with a new office timing today after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

From today, banks will remain open from 10:00am to 6:00pm and the transaction hour will end at 4:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, transaction has yet to get momentum as clients and bankers are still in festive mood, said bankers.

A senior official of state-run Agrani Bank's principal branch told The Daily Star that businessmen and other customers, who have urgent needs, are the ones coming to the branches today.

So, there is no rush, he added.

The banker expressed hope that activities will start running in full swing from next week.

Banks before Eid remained open until 5:00pm from 10:00am where the transaction hour ended at 3:30pm.

Related topic:
Banking hoursbanksNew office timing of banksNew banking hours in Bangladesh after Eid holidaysoffice hours
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Eid-ul-Azha: Banks in industrial area to remain open June 14-16

1w ago

Defences against bank risks

10m ago

Banks’ CSR spending slumps

2m ago
Bangladeshi banks suffering for growing liquidity stress

Banks suffering for growing liquidity stress

8m ago
japanese megabanks

Japanese megabanks embrace AI, robot tech

6y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

উখিয়ায় ভূমিধসে ৯ রোহিঙ্গার মৃত্যু

আজ বুধবার সকালে উখিয়ার ৯ ও ১০ নম্বর রোহিঙ্গা ক্যাম্পে এ ঘটনা ঘটে। 

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়া

২৪ বছর পর উত্তর কোরিয়ায় পুতিন, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ চুক্তির সম্ভাবনা

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification