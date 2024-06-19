Banks reopen after Eid with new office timing

Banks in Bangladesh reopened with a new office timing today after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

From today, banks will remain open from 10:00am to 6:00pm and the transaction hour will end at 4:00pm.

However, transaction has yet to get momentum as clients and bankers are still in festive mood, said bankers.

A senior official of state-run Agrani Bank's principal branch told The Daily Star that businessmen and other customers, who have urgent needs, are the ones coming to the branches today.

So, there is no rush, he added.

The banker expressed hope that activities will start running in full swing from next week.

Banks before Eid remained open until 5:00pm from 10:00am where the transaction hour ended at 3:30pm.