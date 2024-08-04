Banks to remain closed for three days from tomorrow

The government announced three-day public holiday from tomorrow

Banks and financial institutions will remain closed for three days beginning from tomorrow during the general holiday, said a top official of the Bangladesh Bank today.

The announcement comes after the government declared an indefinite curfew from 6 pm today in the face of a new wave of violence and deaths of people across the country.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured because of fierce clashes in different areas in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on the first day of the non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement yesterday.

Banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the general holidays, said BB Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque.