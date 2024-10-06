Business
Star Business Report
Sun Oct 6, 2024 07:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 07:22 PM

Business

Banks asked to share account details of Munni Saha

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit’s five-day deadline to submit the details ends tomorrow
Star Business Report
Sun Oct 6, 2024 07:20 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 07:22 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has asked banks to provide account details of journalist Munni Saha.

In a letter, the anti-money laundering agency has also ordered banks and non-bank financial institutions to submit information on savings, current, fixed deposit receipt and deposit plus scheme accounts held in her name, organisations or companies linked to her within the next five business days.

The five-day deadline ends tomorrow.

