Drop charges, free journos

RSF urges govt, says media professionals bearing the brunt of need for vengeance

Reporters sans frontières (RSF), or Reporters without Borders, has demanded that the Bangladesh government drop all charges against journalists and release them immediately.

"The purge of journalists who are considered to be affiliated with the former government has reached a new level," Antoine Bernard, RSF's director of advocacy and assistance, said in a statement yesterday.

"Media professionals are bearing the brunt of the need for vengeance that permeates this terrible legal cabal, which is hurting the image of the political transition underway in Bangladesh," said the director of the Paris-based nonprofit working for media freedom worldwide.

The statement said the interim administration headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus must do everything in its power to end this "vicious process".

On August 29, no fewer than 25 journalists were charged with crimes against humanity for the death of a protester in July.

The complaint marks a new stage in the series of lawsuits targeting media professionals that have emerged over the past 10 days, Bernard said.

They are targeted in the case examined by the International Crimes Tribunal, a special court set up in 1973 to judge abuses committed during Bangladesh's war of independence.

Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed, the journalist couple recently dismissed from Ekattor TV, a TV channel deemed sympathetic to the former government, are among the media professionals named in the case, as is the recently ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The couple have already been charged with the murder of other demonstrators and are currently behind bars.

RSF said most of the media professionals named in the complaint have left their homes for fear of arrest.

Those named in the case include journalists Abed Khan, Ahmed Jobaer, Ajoy Dasgupta, Ashish Saikat, Farida Yasmin, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, ZI Mamun, Manash Ghosh, Manzurul Islam, Mozammel Babu, Munni Saha and Nobonita Chowdhury.

The others are Naem Nizam, Pranab Saha, Probash Amin, Saiful Alam, Shyamal Dutta, Shyamal Sarkar, Soma Islam, Subhash Singha Roy, Swadesh Roy, Tushar Abdullah and Zayadul Ahsan Pintu.

In addition, on August 28, three other journalists were named in another case concerning the murder of a protester in Bogura. Police had not yet issued any arrest warrants at the time of this writing.

The accused are local correspondents Mahmudul Alam Noyon of the daily Janakantha, Hasibur Rahman Bilu of Independent Television, and J M Rauf of the daily Kaler Kantho. They are charged with playing a role in the death of a protester named Mohammad Shimul.

The murder charges against the three journalists came on the heels of three cases already underway against media professionals.

"The current targeting of media professionals appears to be a continuation of the anti-journalist sentiment that marked Hasina's reign," Bernard said.

During Hasina's last months in power, Bangladesh ranked 165th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2024 World Press Freedom Index.