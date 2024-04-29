Business
Star Business Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 03:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 03:13 PM

Business

Bank Asia's profit fell 31% in 2023

Bank Asia PLC suffered a 31.7 percent year-on-year decrease in profit to Tk 208.9 crore in 2023. 

The private commercial bank made a profit of Tk 305.46 crore the previous year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Consequently, Bank Asia's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) were Tk 1.79 for the year that ended on December 31, compared to Tk 2.62 in the previous year. 

The bank said that the decrease in the EPS was mainly due to maintaining a higher provision.

The consolidated net asset value per share rose to Tk 25.22 from Tk 24.41. 

The net operating cash flow per share dropped to a negative Tk 5.69 last year from Tk 13.82 in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to adjustments of borrowings from other banks, financial institutions, and agents.

Bank Asia's stocks rose 1.09 percent to Tk 18.50 on the DSE today.

Bank Asia
push notification