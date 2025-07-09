Bangladesh-US second round tariff talks to begin today

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has invited Bangladesh today to the second round of negotiations on reciprocal tariffs, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Office.

The talks will continue until July 11.

Bangladesh is among the first countries to resume discussions following US President Donald Trump's letter to the leaders of 14 countries on July 7, the statement said.

The US has announced plans to impose a 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods, slightly lower than the initially proposed 37 percent, as the extended deadline of August 1 approaches.

While the revised rate offers limited relief, it falls short of the 20 percent tariff that officials in Dhaka had anticipated.

The government has argued that Bangladesh deserves more favourable terms than competitors such as Vietnam, which recently secured a 20 percent rate.

The new tariff has raised concerns among Bangladeshi exporters.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, who is leading the Bangladesh delegation, will attend the talks in person in Washington DC, while National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman will join virtually from Dhaka, the Chief Adviser's Office said.

Senior officials, including the commerce secretary and an additional commerce secretary, have already arrived in Washington to join the negotiations.

Bangladesh hopes to build on the progress made during the first round of talks held on June 27 and conclude an agreement expeditiously.