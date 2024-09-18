Bangladesh seeks UK help to investigate Sheikh Hasina’s allies, FT reports

Ahsan H Mansur, Bangladesh’s new central bank governor, said the administration is investigating whether Hasina’s government diverted around Tk 2 trillion (£13 billion) overseas from the banking system, said the report.

Bangladesh has sought assistance from the UK to investigate the overseas wealth of allies of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as the new government intensifies its crackdown on members of her ousted regime, The Financial Times (FT) reported.

Mansur has asked for help from the UK, as well as other countries like the US, Singapore, and the UAE, where officials believe the funds may be held.

Mansur highlighted a particular focus on a £150 million UK property portfolio owned by a former land minister in Hasina's government, for which the Bangladeshi authorities want to trace the source of funds, according to the FT report.

"The UK government has been very helpful," Mansur said, adding that British officials had offered technical support during discussions.

The investigation comes as Bangladesh's new interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, prioritises the recovery of misappropriated funds.

Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India last month, is under scrutiny for alleged corruption during her nearly two-decade rule.

The wealth of her Awami League party allies, including Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, who owns numerous properties in the UK, is under investigation. Chowdhury denies any wrongdoing, stating his wealth stems from legitimate business interests, said the report.

The UK government declined to comment on any formal legal assistance requests from Bangladesh.