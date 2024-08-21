Bangladesh seeks $1b WB budgetary support

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, today sought $1 billion from World Bank as budgetary support for Bangladesh.

"At present, the ministry owes $2.2 billion in import costs of power and energy," he said.

Kabir met Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, who arrived at his office leading a four-member delegation, according to a press release.

Kabir mentioned that the interim government was formed with many pressing mandates.

"We have suspended activities under the much-criticised Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply Act 2010 and suspended the government's power to set energy prices by ourselves without any public hearing on our first day," he said.

He added that initiatives have been taken to amend or abolish such acts after examination.

"From now on all public procurement rules will be followed," said Kabir.