Bangladesh retains second largest apparel exporter spot in 2024

Bangladesh maintained its position as the world's second largest apparel exporter in 2024, behind only China, according to World Trade Organization (WTO) data.

The nation exported garments worth $38.48 billion last year, marking a slight increase of 0.21 percent year-on-year.

This export value represented 6.90 percent of the total global market, which stood at $557.50 billion in 2024. A year prior, Bangladesh's market share in apparel was 7.38 percent.

The WTO data showed that China remained the largest apparel exporter in 2024, capturing 29.64 per cent of the total market. It exported apparel items valued at $165.24 billion in 2024, a 0.30 percent year-on-year increase.

However, similar to Bangladesh, China's market share also declined. Its share in garment export was 31.64 percent in 2023.

Vietnam registered higher export growth than both China and Bangladesh, even though it was the third largest garment exporter in 2024. It exported garment items worth $33.94 billion in 2024, an increase of 9.34 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

Vietnam's apparel export share rose to 6.09 percent in 2024 from 5.96 percent a year earlier.

Turkey secured the fourth position, followed by India, Cambodia, and Pakistan. Indonesia was the eighth largest garment exporter, while the USA secured the ninth position in 2024, according to WTO data.