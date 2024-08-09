Business
Star Business Report
Fri Aug 9, 2024 09:34 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 09:39 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangladesh Bank governor resigns

Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned citing health reasons
Star Business Report
Fri Aug 9, 2024 09:34 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 09:39 PM

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned today, according to an official close to the development.

Talukder sent the resignation letter virtually to the official concerned at the finance ministry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He resigned from his post citing health reasons, the source said.

The development comes four days after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after resigning from the position of the prime minister on August 5 in the face of uprising.

A day later, more than a hundred officials of the central bank stormed the governor's office demanding his resignation.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Bank now fully open to journalists: BB deputy governor

Bangladesh Bank now fully open to journalists: BB deputy governor

3d ago
National Bank continues incurring losses

Sikder family loses grip on National Bank

3m ago
role of FID in regulating banks

BB cuts margin for banks as interest rate soars

4m ago

How tough can Bangladesh Bank be with wilful defaulters?

4m ago
Bar non-compliant banks from giving new loans

Bar non-compliant banks from giving new loans

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের প্রথমদিন, অগ্রাধিকার আলোচনায় ৯ বিষয়

আন্দোলনে ‘গণহত্যার’ বিচার সংক্রান্ত প্রশ্নের জবাবে রিজওয়ানা হাসান বলেন, ‘এই হত্যার বিচার অবশ্যই স্বচ্ছভাবে করব, এমনভাবে বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে যেন ভবিষ্যতে এ ধরনের ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তি না হয়।’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে ৩৬১ থানার কার্যক্রম চালু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification