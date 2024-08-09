Bangladesh Bank governor resigns

Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned citing health reasons

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned today, according to an official close to the development.

Talukder sent the resignation letter virtually to the official concerned at the finance ministry.

He resigned from his post citing health reasons, the source said.

The development comes four days after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after resigning from the position of the prime minister on August 5 in the face of uprising.

A day later, more than a hundred officials of the central bank stormed the governor's office demanding his resignation.