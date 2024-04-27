Business
Star Business Report 
Sat Apr 27, 2024 02:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 02:13 PM

Bangladesh to award green factories in 12 sectors

Star Business Report 
Photo: Department of Labour

The government will give the Green Factory Award to 29 companies in 12 sectors for recognition of their compliance with workplace safety standards. 

The primary sectors are woven, knitwear, leather, tea, cement, and textile industries.

The Labour Ministry will present the awards at an event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka tomorrow.

The State Minister for Labour and Employment announced the award ceremony during a press conference at Sromo Bhabon in Dhaka.

