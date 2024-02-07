Business
Star Business Desk
Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:41 PM

Bajus Fair-2024 begins at ICCB

Star Business Desk
Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:40 PM

A three-day jewellery exposition, styled "Bajus Fair-2024", will kick off at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka tomorrow.

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) is organising the exhibition for the third time, the association said in a press release today.

The fair will remain open to visitors from 10am to 9pm. The price of the entry ticket is Tk 100 per person but children up to 5 years will not need any ticket.

A total of 41 jewellery companies of the country will take part in the fair, where there will be nine pavilions, 17 mini-pavilions and 15 stalls.

