Asif Ibrahim, now chairman of FBCCI standing committee on capital market

Asif Ibrahim, chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC, has been nominated as the chairman of the standing committee on capital market and bond of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The FBCCI board nominated Ibrahim for the position for the 2023-2025 term, according to a statement of the port city bourse.

The 52-member committee consists of capital market intermediaries, brokers, asset management companies, and investment banks and several businesspersons of the country.

The committee will work towards developing a closer relationship between the business community and capital market of Bangladesh.