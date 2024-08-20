Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:48 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:57 PM

Anir Chowdhury, 13 a2i officials asked to refrain from official duties

Investigations into corruption allegations against them are going on
Star Business Report
Fourteen officials and consultants of the Aspire to Innovate (A2I) programme have been ordered to refrain from their official duties as investigations into corruption allegations against them are underway.

The ICT Division issued the directive today, according to a statement of the division.

The individuals include several key figures within the A2I programme: Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury, E-Government Analyst Md Forhad Zahid Shaikh, Project Management Specialist Md Mazedul Islam, National Consultant for HD media Purabi Matin, Technology Analyst Md Hafijur Rahman, Capacity Development Specialist Manik Mahmud, Resource Mobilization Specialist Md Naser Mia, Digital Financial Service Specialist Md Tohurul Hasan, Solution Architecture Specialist Rezwanul Haque Jami, Strategy and Innovation Specialist Senior Consultant HM Asad-Uz-Zaman, e-Nothi Implementation Expert ATM Al Fattah, Senior Software Engineer Md. Tanvir Quader, Admin Consultant Md Omar Faruk, and Procurement Senior Consultant Mohammed Salah Uddin.

This move comes as part of a broader effort by the interim government to address concerns and maintain transparency in the ICT Division and its wings.

Related topic:
Aspire to Innovate (a2i)
