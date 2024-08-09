Almost all RMG factories reopen

Some textile mills yet to follow suit

Almost all garment and textile mills have reopened after staying in limbo for four days as fears of vandalism and arson gripped the nation, industry leaders said yesterday.

Several factories were vandalised and set ablaze since Sheikh Hasina handed in her resignation from the post of prime minister and fled the country on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

Top businesspeople and leaders of different business and trade bodies on Wednesday demanded the immediate restoration of law and order to ensure safety at their factories.

They added that production is being hampered as goods are not being transported from the port to factories at present due to the lack of security on major roads.

Garment and textile mills were supposed to reopen on Wednesday but many decided to stay shut while others could not reopen, particularly in Ashulia, after rumours spread that they would be attacked.

However, almost all factories reopened yesterday, according to Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, acting president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He added that no untoward incident was reported afterwards, except for one in Ashulia. "But that was not a major incident," he said.

Similarly, Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said all member factories had reopened in Narayanganj and other areas.

"So, timely production and shipment can be expected if there is no further violence," Hatem added.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), said some factory owners opened their units but not all of them. The others may take a bit more time to reopen, he said.

Garment factory owners and textile millers had no choice but to shutter their units under the threat of violence after Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of massive student and civilian protests.

The protests, which began in early July, had also caused a prior four-day shutdown. On that occasion, fears of violence were accompanied by a five-day internet blackout, dealing the sector a double blow.

Other than safety concerns, many garment owners also expressed worries as some have already missed the lead times set by international retailers and brands.

Many more may have to provide discounts or go for costly air shipments if they cannot maintain lead times due to the recent spells of disruption.

July, August and September are the peak months for the shipment of goods for Christmas. They are also the prime months when work orders are placed for the following summer and spring seasons.

Factory owners are seeking a return to normalcy in industrial belts, with an interim government being sworn in last night.

However, they could not exactly state how many industrial units fell prey to arson attacks in the latest spell of violence.