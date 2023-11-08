Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 07:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 07:35 PM

Most Viewed

Business

After IDB, ICB, Saudi firm Al-Rajhi leaves Islami Bank

It sold 15.99 crore or 9.93% shares of the bank
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 07:25 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 07:35 PM
After IDB, ICB, now Saudi firm Al-Rajhi leaves Islami Bank

Another owner—Saudi-based firm Al-Rajhi Co. for Industry & Trade, KSA—sold its entire stakes in Islami Bank Bangladesh following suit of multilateral development finance institution Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and local investment bank Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

Al-Rajhi sold its entire holding of 15.99 crore, or 9.93 percent, shares of the bank during October this year, according to the shareholding report of the bank.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Subsequently, the corporate shareholder withdrew the directorship of Yousif Abdullah, who represented the company in the bank's board.

In 2017, S Alam Group took over Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL), the country's oldest shariah-based bank.

After that, many of the sponsors and previous corporate directors had sold their shares in Islami Bank.

For instance, IBBL's sponsor director Mustafa Anwar sold his entire 42 lakh shares in 2017.

In 2018, IDB sold 8.69 crore shares of the bank. Recently, it sold its entire shares and withdrew directorship.

In June this year, state-run non-bank financial institution ICB had sold its entire shareholdings in the bank.

Stocks of the bank was traded at Tk 32.6 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Related topic:
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL)Al-Rajhi Co. for Industry & Trade, KSAAl-Rajhi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bad debts going worse

The rise and fall of Islami Bank

Hold the elite to account

UAE-based wealth manager buys 3.42 crore shares of Islami Bank

UAE-based wealth manager buys 3.42 crore shares of Islami Bank

Big budget, bigger corruption

|সংবাদ

এপিসির ভেতরে বিস্ফোরণে কবজি উড়ে গেল পুলিশ সদস্যের

গাজীপুরের ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল মহাসড়কে আন্দোলনরত শ্রমিকদের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষের সময় পুলিশের সাঁজোয়া যানের (এপিসি) ভেতরে সাউন্ডগ্রেনেড বিস্ফোরণে এক পুলিশ সদস্যের কবজি উড়ে গেছে। এই ঘটনায় আহত হয়েছেন আরও অন্তত পাঁচ...

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

পুরান ঢাকার তাঁতিবাজারে বাসে আগুন

এইমাত্র