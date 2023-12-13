Business
Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:47 PM

AFC Agro, S Korean firm team up to make molecular diagnostic kits

The kits will help in detection of dengue, chikungunya and other viruses
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:47 PM
AFC Agro Biotech Ltd has entered into an agreement with South Korean firm Bioneer Corporation to produce a range of molecular diagnostic kits for the detection of mosquito-borne viral diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

The agreement also aimed at making diagnostic kits for the detection of hepatitis B virus and various other transplant-related viruses, AFC Agro said in a posting on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

AFC Agro will manufacture, refill and distribute Bioneer's molecular diagnostic kits in Bangladesh and other ASEAN countries, according to the posting.

"The kits will be used to diagnose a wide range of infectious diseases, including those that are currently difficult or expensive to diagnose."

Shares of AFC Agro closed unchanged at Tk 23.5 each on the DSE today.

