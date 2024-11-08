Address institutional barriers to social insurance scheme

Analysts say

The interim government should address institutional shortcomings, particularly the lack of a dedicated body for the National Social Insurance Scheme (NSIS), said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Coordination challenges have led to fragmented efforts across ministries, with limited institutional memory due to frequent leadership changes and insufficient documentation, he noted.

He made the remarks at the Second Social Insurance Forum (SIF), jointly organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH at the InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday.

The second edition of the SIF aimed to advance the implementation of the NSIS in Bangladesh, the CPD said in a press release.

Established in January 2024, this forum provides a collaborative platform to address the pressing challenges and strategic priorities for social insurance in Bangladesh.

Key suggestions included transferring NSIS oversight from the Finance Division to the cabinet to streamline decision-making and considering the exclusion or redefinition of certain ministries' roles to reduce redundancy within the Social Insurance Cluster.

Jebunnessa, programme associate at the CPD, recommended building a comprehensive management information system to consolidate data from various safety net programmes and effectively support individuals below the poverty line.

The forum underscored Bangladesh's commitment to a lifecycle-based social security system, providing financial support for risks such as illness, disability, unemployment, old age, and maternity.

It outlined significant conceptual, legal, and institutional challenges.

Despite progress, gaps in the definition of 'social insurance' persist among government bodies, impacting the consistency of implementation efforts, the CPD said.

Furthermore, a lack of specific legislation limits the full development of NSIS, preventing the establishment of a cohesive system like those in countries with well-developed social insurance frameworks.

Legal provisions and a centralised body are essential to drive this forward, according to the press release.