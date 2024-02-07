3-day tourism fair begins at Pan Pacific Sonargaon

A three-day international tourism fair kicks off at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today where airlines and hospitality service providers will showcase their products and services.

Over 80 organisations from home and abroad, representing airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agents, tour operators, training institutes, medical tourism agencies and other travel-related service providers, are offering discounts and packages at the event.

The fair will stay open from 10:00am to 8:00pm every day and entry tickets will cost Tk 50 per person, said a press release.

A raffle of the tickets will be held on the closing day with the prizes being return air tickets to Jeddah/Medina, the Maldives, Dubai, Bangkok, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram.

Hotel stays and dinner coupons for couples at various hotels and resorts in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Bandarban and Kuakata will also be offered.

Organised by travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor and with Biman Bangladesh Airlines as title sponsor, "Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024" is scheduled to be inaugurated by Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation.