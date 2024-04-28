29 companies honoured with green factory awards

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments gave the awards

The government today honoured 29 companies from 12 sectors with the "Green Factory Award-2023" for their role in enhancing productivity through the use of skilled workforce and eco-friendly technology in safe environments.

The sectors are woven, knitwear, leather (finished goods and tannery), tea, cement, pharmaceuticals, tiles and ceramic, electric and electronics goods manufacturing, plastic, food processing and textile industries.

The awards were handed over to the representatives of the factories at a programme to observe the "National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2024".

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the parliament, handed over Tk 1 lakh, a medal, a memento and a certificate to each of the winners.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments under the labour ministry organised the event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) observes the "World Day for Safety and Health at Work" on April 28 every year to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

Following the ILO's guideline, Bangladesh has also been observing the day by awarding factories in different sectors in recognition of their initiatives for protecting workers' health and environmental protection.

Currently, Bangladesh has the highest number of green garment factories as per the certifications given by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), according to data from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Of Bangladesh's 215 green factories, 80 are platinum rated, 120 gold, 10 silver and four are green rated as per USGBC's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Moreover, 55 of the world's 100 top-rated green buildings are located in Bangladesh.