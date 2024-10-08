27 progress to world stage of Nasa Space Apps Challenge

The Bangladesh phase of 11th edition of the Nasa Space Apps Challenge 2024 concluded on Sunday with 27 winners.

The winners will now compete at the world stage.

The Nasa Space Apps Challenge -- an initiative of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the US -- brings together talented individuals from 185 countries, including technologists, scientists, designers, artists, educators and entrepreneurs, to develop innovative solutions to global challenges.

The 36-hour hackathon began on October 4 this year.

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), with support from the BASIS Students' Forum, organised the awards giving ceremony, which took place on Saturday at the auditorium of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

Helen LaFave, chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in Dhaka, and Nadia Anwar, founding member and chairperson of AIUB's board of trustees, were present.

In his remarks, BASIS President Russell T Ahmed said Bangladesh is not a country that backs down.

"We regularly face challenges and move forward. Our students have become local and global champions through their participation in the Nasa Space Apps Challenge, with some even securing jobs at Nasa," he said.

"BASIS has organised this competition for an 11th consecutive year, and this continuity will keep our youth motivated and lead us to a fifth global victory," he added.

Nadia Anwar said this event is significant not only for the youth but also for advancing the future of science and technology.

"Science and technology have always been at the forefront of human progress, reshaping industries and societies. This will inspire our youth to become the scientists and technologists of tomorrow."

LaFave congratulated participants.

"This platform not only fosters innovation, but also ignites a passion for science and technology in our youth. It's remarkable that no other country has been a global champion three consecutive times. You should take pride in yourselves, and I hope to see another victory from you next year for the fifth time."

In 2018, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology's 'Team Olik' became the global champion in the 'Best Use of Data' category.

In 2021, 'Team Mohakash' from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology and Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology became world champions in the 'Best Mission Concept' category.

In 2022, 'Team Diamonds' won in the 'Most Inspirational' category.

Most recently, 'Team Voyagers' won the Best Storytelling category in Nasa International Space Apps Challenge 2023.