Salehuddin hopes to get better results in meeting with US on tariff

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today expressed his optimism to get a better result during the one-to-one negotiation meeting with the US Trade Representative in Washington.

"After the meeting scheduled for today [July 8] in USA [early morning in Bangladesh on July 9], we will be able to know about the further developments on the tariff issue," he said replying to queries of reporters after chairing two separate meetings on the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs and the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

Salehuddin said US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the chief adviser on the tariff issue, but the Bangladesh delegation in Washington will hold meeting with the USTR.

"Only then we will be able to know on the matter in details," he added.

He said the US president has issued such letters to some 14 countries, of which, Bangladesh is one of them.

"The final tariff will be fixed in the one-to-one negotiation with the USTR. That's why we will have our meeting with them [USTR], the rate is not final yet...," he told reporters.

Asked about the Trump's plan to impose 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods, the finance adviser said the Bangladesh delegation is there headed by the commerce adviser while the commerce secretary will be heading to the US today.

Replying to a question, he said they are hopeful of getting a better result in the meeting. "No matter whatever happens, we'll set our future course of actions..."

He informed that the last meeting between the Bangladesh and US sides was positive.

Replying to another question on reduction of 26 percent US tariff on Vietnam, he said it was true that Bangladesh's trade deficit with the US was only around $5 billion whereas Vietnam's trade deficit with the US was $125 billion.

He said the US has agreed to give concession to Vietnam, but Bangladesh's trade deficit with the US is too small.

"We're trying our best in this regard," he said.