Govt plans to introduce pension for RMG workers: Asif Mahmud

Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan today said the government planned to initiate a pension scheme for readymade garment (RMG) workers to ensure their financial security after retirement.

He said this while inaugurating the sales programme of essentials under the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at reasonable prices on the premises of a garment factory in Tongi.

"I have a dream to introduce the pension scheme for RMG workers the under Social Safety Programme so that they can lead a bit relaxed life after retirement. We will be able to do so in cooperation with all stakeholders," he said.

Remembering the role of the workers in the recent mass upsurge, he said the working people should be the first beneficiaries of the freedom achieved through shedding blood.

The unrest at the RMG sector, hatched by vested quarters, was mitigated after announcing the 18-point joint statement of the owners and labours, he said.

As per the statement, the sales of the TCB products at reasonable price started and it will be expanded, the adviser said.

Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Safikuzzaman, Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin, TCB Chairman Brig Gen Md Mostafa Iqbal, BGMEA President Khandakar Rafiqul Islam, among others, were present on the occasion.