Almost all RMG factories open now: CA's press wing

About 99.26 percent garments factories are open now at Savar, Ashulia, and Gazipur.

No crisis was reported in the garments at Savar, Ashulia, Narayanganj, and Gazipur as of 8:00am yesterday, according to a situation update issued by the chief adviser's press wing.

Currently three factories (including two factories as per rule 13/1) out of 407 are closed throughout Savar and Ashulia areas, while all factories in Narayanganj are open.Two factories out of 871 are shut throughout the Gazipur area, it said.