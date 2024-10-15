RMG
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Oct 15, 2024 01:49 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 01:52 AM

RMG

Almost all RMG factories open now: CA's press wing

Representational photo: Star/file

About 99.26 percent garments factories are open now at Savar, Ashulia, and Gazipur.

No crisis was reported in the garments at Savar, Ashulia, Narayanganj, and Gazipur as of 8:00am yesterday, according to a situation update issued by the chief adviser's press wing.

Currently three factories (including two factories as per rule 13/1) out of 407 are closed throughout Savar and Ashulia areas, while all factories in Narayanganj are open.Two factories out of 871 are shut throughout the Gazipur area, it said.

