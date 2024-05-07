Sikder family loses grip on Nat’l Bank

Central bank appoints new board

The Sikder family has apparently lost its grip on National Bank Ltd as Bangladesh Bank has appointed a new board for the country's first private bank.

Only four and a half months after restructuring the NBL board, Bangladesh Bank on Sunday dissolved the board again, removing Parveen Haque Sikder from the post of director.

Parveen's mother Monowara Sikder, brothers Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder had been removed from the board by the central bank in December.

The banking regulator kept three of NBL's previous directors in the new board and made sponsor director Khalilur Rahman the new chairman.

The restructuring came after the now defunct board split over the bank's merger with United Commercial Bank (UCB). Three independent directors, including the NBL chairman, resigned over the issue.

Parveen had issued a note of dissent over the merger proposal, said a former board member of the bank, seeking anonymity.

Of the 10 directors in the newly formed NBL board, seven are from Chattogram.

New Chairman Khalilur is also the chairman of Chattogram-based KDS group.

Among the four new nominated directors, Md Reazul Karim FCMA, former managing director of Premier Bank, was nominated by Chattogram-based KY Steel. Directors Ahsanul Karim, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, was nominated by Chattogram's Sundarban Consortium Ltd; AKM Tofazzal Haque, a professor of Chittagong University, was nominated by Chattogram's East Coast Holdings Ltd; Ershad Mahmud, brother of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, is from Rangunia and he was nominated by Stiches and Weave Ltd, which is based in Chattogram.

The BB appointed three independent directors -- Prof Md Helal Uddin Nizami, of Chittagong University; chartered accountant Ratna Dutta; and Bangladesh Bank former executive director ABM Zahurul Huda.

Ratna Dutta's husband, Subrata Kumar Bhowmik, is the executive director of a large group based in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Bank kept sponsor director Moazzam Hossain, founder of Hosaf Group of Companies, which is based in Dhaka.

It also kept Md Shafiqur Rahman, who was nominated by Sikder Insurance Company. He is the only one with links to the Sikder Group.

The new board of directors called a press conference yesterday at the NBL head office. All NBL board members were present.

Chairman Khalilur told journalists that Tk 1,000 crore would be injected into the bank through the shareholders and the bank would collect Tk 3,000 crore more by launching a campaign urging people to deposit money.

He claimed that these two steps would end the bank's liquidity crisis.

Replying to a question about the merger with UCB, Khalilur said the board decided not to merge with any bank and that the board informed the central bank that it would improve its financial health within a short time.

Asked if any business group had taken over the bank, the new chairman said no business group took over the bank and that they were appointed by the central bank.

Citing an appointment with the central bank governor, Khalilur left the head office in a hurry without answering many of the journalists' questions.

Bangladesh Bank officials, during a meeting with the UCB chairman on April 9, decided to merge UCB and NBL.

Anis A Khan, former chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), told The Daily Star that it was not a problem if a bank was dominated by people of a certain region, unless they had bad intentions.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute Bangladesh, said a new board of directors should not have anyone from the old board.

The people in the new board should have the money to meet the capital deficit, he added.

At yesterday's press conference, bank officials gave journalists a packet of snacks. A few journalists found envelopes with Tk 5,000 inside each packet.

A group of journalists refused to take the packets and left the NBL office.

A journalist told The Daily Star that it was very embarrassing that a bank offered journalists money.

Contacted, NBL Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan refused to comment.