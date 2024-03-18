Red tape delays construction of second economic zone in Rangpur

Existing BSCIC estate also lacks facilities

Planned industrial development remains elusive in Rangpur as construction of a second economic zone in the northern district of Bangladesh has been barred by red tape for 16 years now.

Besides, the existing industrial enclave of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in the region has fallen into disrepair, forcing entrepreneurs to search elsewhere to set up shops.

As a result, unplanned establishment of factories and workshops is rampant, cluttering Rangpur city and increasing pressure on agricultural land in Rangpur sadar upazila, according to local entrepreneurs.

The construction of a second BSCIC estate in Rangpur has been held up mainly due to delays in land acquisition although relevant authorities have made several attempts to settle the issue.

However, local entrepreneurs believe it will be possible to expedite the project if officials of the BSCIC and district administration become more sincere in fulfilling their duties.

Meanwhile, the existing BSCIC industrial park in Rangpur has become marred by various problems, including poor upkeep and a lack of development, they said.

Situated on 20 acres of land, the Rangpur BSCIC estate has not seen significant change since its establishment in 1967 as the authorities could not materialise their numerous development plans.

Now, poor roads, inadequate drainage systems, lack of security and dilapidated infrastructure are among a few of the challenges hindering the growth of local businesses.

The Rangpur BSCIC estate boasts 82 plots ranging from 3,150 square feet to 15,000 square feet that are occupied by 25 industrial units, of which 20 are operational at present.

Additionally, the absence of proper industrial waste management measures means production units at the industrial park face increased operational costs as they have to dispose of waste on their own.

Local businesspeople said roads within the BSCIC estate often become flooded even after minor rainfall and the situation worsens during monsoon, causing difficulties in moving around the area.

"The BSCIC has long been unable to provide fresh plots despite the continuous influx of new industrialists," said Samasi Ara Jaman Koli, a nationally recognised entrepreneur in the jute sector.

Koli, who won an award of the Ministry of Jute and Textiles in 2009, said she has been unable to establish a leather and jute production unit due to a lack of required space.

Against this backdrop, she urged relevant authorities to facilitate land allocations for female entrepreneurs once construction of the second BSCIC industrial park is complete.

Similarly, Abdul Motin, a national award-winning industrialist, said he too is being forced to wait to set up his textile factory in the absence of available plots inside the BSCIC area.

And considering the growing demand for plots, the Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging authorities to expedite the development of a second BSCIC estate.

Leaders of the chamber said there is a growing demand for workspace due to the increased population in the area.

Echoing the same, Rezaul Islam Milon, president of the Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a second BSCIC industrial park should be set up as soon as possible.

He also underlined the necessity of this project for creating job opportunities and thereby boosting economic growth in the region.

Likewise, Akbar Ali, president of the Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed on developing a second industrial park as factories are now being set up in an unplanned manner.

Ehshanul Haque, deputy manager (administration) at the Rangpur BSCIC, said they have written to the district administration seeking guidance on securing land for the project.

He believes expanding the Rangpur BSCIC and including agro-processing industries could increase its revenue and create job opportunities, thereby boosting the economy.

The Rangpur district administration has proposed acquiring 100 acres of land for the second BSCIC industrial park in the Paglapir-Panbazar area of Rangpur sadar upazila.

Haque also informed that the district administrator is considering the matter seriously.