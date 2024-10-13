Puja brings little cheer to sweet shops

An assortment of sweets are on display in this picture taken at a Premium Sweets outlet on Panthapath, Dhaka yesterday. PHOTO: Rashed Shumon

Sweets makers in Dhaka have found little reason to cheer during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities as chain stores reported that sales have not grown due to security concerns weighing on the minds of devotees.

However, traders in two other districts reported higher sales.

Durga Puja is the largest annual festival for Hindu people, who make up roughly 8 percent of the country's population.

Sweetmeat sales typically spike from on the onset of the five-day event, which began on October 9 this year, with producers making new items and other preparations well in advance.

Mahbubur Rahman Bokul, head of the Bangladesh operations at Ontario-based Premium Sweets, said this year's sales centring Durga Puja have dropped significantly compared to last year.

"The timing of this year's Durga Puja is unfortunate as there is a sense of economic uncertainty stemming from the recent political changeover," he added.

Also, several violent incidents involving minorities during and ahead of the festival in Dhaka and other parts of the country have heightened security concerns.

As such, people are prioritising safety over celebrations, Bokul said.

Aslam Hossain, senior executive for online marketing at leading sweets brand Rosh, said they make different preparations for Durga Puja every year and this year too was no exception.

"But sales have not met our expectations amid the current situation as there is a sense of fear among those observing Durga Puja," he added while informing that their sales have dropped by about 30 percent compared to that last year.

Uzzal Barman, head of corporate at Boss Sweets and Food, said their sales have reduced by 40 percent compared the same time last year.

He believes that sales have decreased mainly due to the political crisis and high inflation.

Swapan Gosh, president of the Tangail District Sweet Traders Owners Association, echoed those sentiments, saying sales declined as people are not in a festive mood given the current situation.

On the other hand, GM Sabbir Shabuddin, head of sales and marketing at Well Food, said their sales have increased by between 15 and 20 percent compared to what it was during the festival last year.

"The demand is so high that, in fact, it is exceeding our supply," he added.

Nirmalendu Gosh, owner of Kalachand Mistanna Bhandar at Sarishabari in Jamalpur district, said their daily sales are currently almost double of what they got during Durga Puja last year.

Kabir Hossain, owner of Haq Sweets, one of the largest sweetmeat sellers and producers in Barisal city, said sweetmeat sales were dwindling a few days ago, but now they have started to see profits.

"Sales have increased by at least 40 percent over the past five days," he said, adding that they have been unable to cope with the demand for sweets and yoghurt.