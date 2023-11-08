Humor works wonders at workplace

What comes to your mind when you think of the easiest and shortest escape route from your regular tiresome workload? Have you ever thought of the way a brief moment of laughter contains the power to rejuvenate you within minutes?

Five years ago, while working at a bank, the senior management team regularly had lunch together. One of my colleagues had an outstanding sense of humour and would always leave us in stitches with his jokes during the breaks.

So, we built up a habit of visiting his room and listening to him share his humorous stories whenever we were overwhelmed by stress. It was incredible how much his humour could lighten our mood and help us feel more at ease. The amazing finesse of his jokes would alleviate our stress and help us feel rejuvenated, ready to return to work with a fresh perspective.

Humour has long been used as a tool to lighten stress and boost morale in various situations. But can humour be effectively applied in a professional setting? The answer is undoubtedly yes! Humour in the workplace can be a powerful tool for building relationships, reducing stress, and improving overall productivity.

Let's explore some benefits of humour in the workplace and how to use it effectively:

Builds relationships: Humour can be a great way to build rapport and strengthen relationships among co-workers. When people laugh together, it creates a sense of camaraderie and mutual understanding. This can help foster a positive work environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves and sharing ideas.

Reduces stress: Alleviating stress in a stressful work environment is an undeniable impact of humour. Laughing releases endorphins, which are the body's natural feel-good chemicals. This can help reduce tension and promote relaxation. Humour can also help put problems into perspective, making them seem less daunting.

Boosts productivity: Humour can help boost productivity by increasing motivation and creativity. A positive mood naturally instigates enthusiasm and energy to approach any task without anxiety. This can lead to greater efficiency and productivity in the workplace.

Improves communication: Humour can also be an effective tool for improving communication. Laughing and relaxing together pave the way for colleagues to understand and listen to each other. This can lead to clearer communication and fewer misunderstandings.

Let's take a look at some effective ways of using humour effectively:

Know your audience: Humour is subjective, so it is important to know your audience before using it. What might be funny to one person may not be funny to another. Take the time to get to know your co-workers and understand their sense of humour before attempting to use it in a professional setting.

Keep it appropriate: Avoid jokes that are offensive, sexist, racist, or otherwise inappropriate. Humour should never be used to make someone feel uncomfortable or to belittle others.

Use it sparingly: While humour can be an effective tool, it should be used sparingly. Too much humour can be distracting and can detract from the work at hand. Use humour in moderation and always keep the focus on the task at hand.

Be genuine: Humour works best when it is genuine. Do not force humour or try to be something you are not. Be yourself and let your natural sense of humour shine through.

Now that you know about humour's power in making your workday more enjoyable, do not waste any more days without laughter in your workplace.

Similarly, it is important not to take yourself too seriously at home either. Share some funny stories or incidents with your family and buoy your home environment. This simple step can bring joy and happiness to your loving family members and make the compulsive life a little sweeter.

The author is additional managing director of Premier Bank PLC.