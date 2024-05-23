Economy
Star Business Report
Thu May 23, 2024 06:24 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 06:47 PM

Most Viewed

Economy

Forex reserves rise by $180 million in a week

Reserves hit $18.61 billion on May 21, up from $18.43 billion on May 15
Star Business Report
Thu May 23, 2024 06:24 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 06:47 PM
Forex reserves rise by $180 million in a week

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves have risen to $18.61 billion on May 21, an increase of $180 million from a week ago, central bank figures showed.

It was $18.43 billion on May 15, according to a central bank calculation based on the International Monetary Fund's Balance of Payment Manual 6.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Bangladesh Bank began calculating forex reserves in line with the new method in July last year as per suggestions of the lender, which approved a $4.7 billion loan in January that year.

Tuesday's reserves were far lower than the $41 billion the country reported in August 2021. Since then, import payments have risen faster than remittance earnings and exports, bringing the reserves to the current level.

On May 11, the holding of the international currencies slipped below the $19 billion mark for the first time in 11 months.

As per BPM6, gross foreign reserves include gold, cash US dollars, bonds and treasury bills, reserve position in the IMF, and special drawing rights holdings.

Related topic:
Bangladesh's Forex ReservesForeign Exchange Reserves of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh's forex reserves

Forex reserves rise $377m in a week

2m ago
Bangladesh's forex reserves

Forex reserves rise $14m in a week

3m ago
Forex reserves of Bangladesh

Forex reserves fall below $20 billion after import payments

2m ago
Forex reserves of Bangladesh

Reserves fall after $1.27b ACU payment

4m ago

Reserves can hit $24.3b this fiscal year

5m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এমপি আনারকে শ্বাসরোধে হত্যার পর মরদেহ টুকরো টুকরো করা হয়: পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সিআইডি

‘এটি একটি সুপরিকল্পিত হত্যাকাণ্ড।’

এইমাত্র
|অর্থনীতি

সপ্তাহের ব্যবধানে রিজার্ভ বেড়েছে ১৮০ মিলিয়ন ডলার

এইমাত্র
push notification