Ensure green growth for sustainable development

Green growth would help Bangladesh build long-term resilience against climate risks and potentially achieve its vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country, according to Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Green growth means fostering economic growth and development while also ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which our well-being relies.

"Bangladesh is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. And as the intensity and frequency of natural disasters increase, Bangladesh must do more to tackle environmental and climate risks, and sustain its strong growth performance," he said.

Seck yesterday made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day conference at the Renaissance hotel in Dhaka.

The World Bank and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) organised the conference, styled "The 12th South Asia Economic Policy Network Conference".

Seck also said technology adoption is one of the main ways to expedite green growth.

"It is important to take a short time for recovery and ensure long-term resilience," he added.

"Bangladesh has made some impressive progress in green development. For example, our garments sector ranks among the world's best on the number of green factories," said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

"We must stay on the path outlined in Bangladesh's Energy Efficiency and Conservation Master Plan, which includes a series of programmes to help industrial energy consumers, residential consumers, and government agencies move toward energy efficiency," he added.

Mannan also said Bangladesh is moving towards renewable energy from fossil fuels. For example, the government has been extending support for solar power projects in the country.

"We won't knowingly take up any project that will harm diversity. New projects are coming up that will be woman-friendly and nature-friendly," Mannan added.

Speaking at the conference, BIGD Executive Director Imran Matin said they would emphasise on the agenda of green growth throughout the two-day event.

"We will delve deeply into the choices we can make for delivering this agenda," he added.

At the opening of the conference, a number of academics, experts, and researchers discussed the opportunities and challenges of pursuing green growth in South Asia.