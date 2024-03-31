'Draft law ignored broadband internet'

The newly drafted telecom law and broadband policy ignored the broadband internet sector, said the top leader of the last mile cable operators, demanding more attention to the sector which caters to six crore customers.

"A telecom law and a broadband policy have recently been formulated. But both haven't paid attention to the last mile internet sector," Md Emdadul Hoque, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).

He pointed out a telecom law provision with a fine of Tk 300 crore or a maximum jail term of 10 years for unlicenced operations.

The operations include establishing or operating a telecommunication system in Bangladesh or outside or constructing or installing any apparatus to provide internet services.

"This penalty isn't suitable for broadband providers, whose earnings pale in comparison to mobile operators," said Hoque.

The penalty for the broadband internet service sector, predominantly comprising small and medium-sized enterprises, should be of a lower degree, he said.

"The penalty should be commensurate with the licensing fees," he added.

"Mobile operators, with licensing fees of Tk 10 crore, and upazila-level broadband operators with fees as low as Tk 25,000, shouldn't face identical penalties," said Hoque.

According to him, over 3,000 ISPs serve 6 crore broadband users in Bangladesh, consuming 55 percent of a total of 5,500 Gbps international bandwidth.

Moreover, the sector employs 5.5 lakh individuals.

The draft of Bangladesh Telecommunication Act, 2024, also introduced punishment for the violation of the act or any regulation under the act through mobile courts in the presence of an inspector of the commission.

Hoque said telecommunications, a complex service, should not face mobile court intervention like essential groceries.

Crime detection and penalty imposition require technical understanding and judicial scrutiny, not immediate on-the-spot judgments. Government officers lack expertise in such matters, posing the risk of unjust punishment, he said.

Even if the mobile court is introduced here, the proceedings should be overseen by metropolitan or judicial magistrates, ensuring proper judicial process. Executive magistrates are not equipped for this, he added.

Hoque emphasized on the need for bringing about significant amendments to the broadband policy, including redefining broadband, introducing active sharing, and allowing ISPAB licensees to upgrade their licenses.

In the draft policy, broadband is defined at 20Mbps, but Hoque proposed increasing it to 50Mbps for cable operators and maintaining it at 20Mbps for wireless providers like mobile operators.

He pointed out the importance of active sharing, stating that the inability of operators to utilise each other's network infrastructure results in excessive overhead cables, contributing to urban clutter.

"Introducing active sharing not only enhances city aesthetics but also reduces internet service costs, facilitating improved services," said Hoque.

"Additionally, nationwide ISP licensees could extend services to rural areas by leveraging small operators' networks, fostering revenue generation for the smaller ones," he said.

Hoque highlighted the lack of provisions for ISP license upgrades in current regulations.

"Restricting district-level or upazila levels licenses from expanding inhibits growth and stifles innovation," he said.

"Allowing the qualified licensees to upgrade their license would enable them to provide better services and stimulate innovation, benefiting both operators and consumers alike," he added.

So, revising broadband policies to incorporate these changes is crucial for the advancement of the telecommunications sector and transforming the country as a "Smart Bangladesh", he added.