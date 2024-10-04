Do you need a godfather?

It goes without saying that in national politics and even in the corporate world, one needs a godfather to survive and succeed. This godfather is not the kind that you find in movies, as in Marlon Brando. These come in the form of mentor guides and, let's be real, they are the heavyweights who have your back.

I learned this lesson the hard way. For years, I believed my professional success was the result of my hard work and determination. I thought I was making it independently with the team I worked with. But in truth, my success had a lot to do with two important figures in my career -- my godfathers, if you will, who believed in me and helped me grow. But once they left, everything changed. The new boss, from a completely different industry, failed to see my worth, nor did I put the effort into getting into his good books. The result was not good for either party.

In the absence of my so-called mentors/godfathers, I realized how important they had been. I felt orphaned against office politics. My hard-earned achievements mattered little to the new boss, who had a completely different perspective. It was like speaking a different language. Suddenly, everything I had built with the team seemed to fall apart.

This is not only unique to the corporate world. It is rampantly found in national politics. For example, our former government's "godfather" was our neighbouring country. But now, the interim government has a new godfather -- the Western world. The rules of the game may have changed, but we are still playing the same game. One powerful ally was replaced by another. At least we still have a godfather!

To be honest, having a godfather is great -- when it works. In the corporate world, it means you have someone who opens windows of opportunities for you and protects you from potential setbacks. It is like having a guardian angel watching over your career.

But there is a downside too. Relying too much on your godfather can make you complacent. You might start to believe that you don't need to work as hard because someone powerful has your back. But what happens when that person is no longer around? If you have not developed your own skills and reputation, you could find yourself in trouble.

In politics and even in family structures, the same troubling pattern persists: support from a "godfather" always comes with strings attached. When our government relied on the backing of our neighbouring country, we were forced to toe their line on numerous issues. Now, with the shift to a Western "godfather," we are left hoping for more balanced exchanges, but the risk of unrealistic compromises remains. It is clear that, in the end, everything revolves around who holds the power, leaving us caught in a cycle of dependency.

The secret to having a godfather without becoming their puppet is simple: never undermine your own worth. Sure, they are helping you, but you have your skills, and it is important to remind everyone, especially yourself, that you are valuable too. Most importantly, do not take godfathers for granted. One day, they might ride off into the sunset, leaving you alone to stand on your own feet.

Remember, godfathers are not doing any favours; they support you because you are also valuable to them. So, stay sharp and play the game wisely. If they disappear or lose their influence, start searching for the next powerful ally who can open doors for you. In politics and the corporate world, you are only as strong as the people in your corner, so always keep your network growing!

Having a godfather, whether in politics or business, can make or break your success. Appreciating their support while ensuring you can stand on your own is essential. Learn to navigate these relationships carefully and always have a backup plan because, if your godfather flies into oblivion, you do not want to be redundant or, worse still, file for unemployment!

