Berger Paints posts Tk 56cr profit in Q2

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd reported a Tk 56.59 crore profit for the July-September quarter of its current financial year.

This was a 21 percent year-on-year increase in profit for the multinational company.

Berger's earnings per share rose to Tk 12.20, up from Tk 10.12 in the same period last year, according to its financial statements released at the end of last week.

The multinational paint manufacturer also posted a profit of Tk 152.76 crore during the April-September period.

In spite of the surge in profit, Berger's net operating cash flow per share turned negative, at Tk 28.27.

Berger Paints, a leading paint maker, first established its factory in Chattogram under the name Jenson & Nicholson (Bangladesh) Ltd in 1970. It was later rebranded as Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd on January 1, 1980, as per its website.