Are we proud of our organisation?

When I joined a global bank in the mid-eighties, we were given the understanding that a young person joins an organisation for brand value or monetary benefits, but the person leaves the organisation either with the boss or for the boss.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we came to know of work-life balance or mental well-being. And now everyone is talking of the organisation they would stick to is whoever would make them future-ready.

In today's fast-paced and competitive business world, employee satisfaction is a crucial element that often sets apart exceptional organisations. Pride in the company you work for is essential to this fulfillment.

Employees' pride in their workplace reflects the organisation's principles, culture, and procedures as well as their own individual accomplishments. Employee pride can be promoted with the help of a strong company culture.

It involves fostering an atmosphere that values ideas, promotes teamwork, and champions diversity. Employees identify with this sense of community and shared ideals, which makes them proud of the company.

Research has found that when employees feel proud to work at a company, they are six times more likely to endorse their workplace to others and two times more likely to want to stay with the company for a long time.

Organisational pride has also been seen to reduce turnover costs, encourage employees to own their work, and improve productivity and quality of performance. So, what can you do to supercharge organisational pride?

Recognition and appreciation: When employees are acknowledged and valued for their accomplishments, their sense of pride is significantly increased. Well-structured recognition programmes contribute to higher employee engagement and the cultivation of loyalty and dedication.

Opportunities for growth and development: Investing in the growth and development of employees boosts job satisfaction and instills a sense of pride in both the work they do and the company. It involves providing clear pathways for career advancement and skill development.

Corporate social responsibility: Employee pride is influenced by a company's commitment to CSR. Participating in CSR initiatives demonstrates a company's sense of accountability and commitment to having a beneficial impact on society and the environment.

Transparency and clear communication: Fostering an environment where employees feel proud requires open communication between management and staff. It increases trust and promotes a closer bond with the company.

Diversity and inclusion: Companies that support diversity and foster an inclusive culture typically have more satisfied and proud employees.

Younger generations, in particular, place a significant emphasis on roles that allow them to feel a sense of pride and be associated with firms they can take pride in. They prioritise jobs that align with their values and contribute to making a positive impact on society and the environment. This generational shift underscores the need for companies to adopt practices that nurture pride among employees.

Pride at work is not just a fleeting emotion but a powerful driver of employee satisfaction and organisational success.

Firms that actively prioritise these elements find themselves not only retaining top talents but also igniting a collective pride among their workforce.

The dedication to a supportive work environment, organised recognition, numerous opportunities for growth and development, a strong sense of CSR, open communication, and unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords; they are lived values. In today's competitive business landscape, where the race is fierce, having a workforce that exudes pride is a competitive advantage.

Companies across the world, especially the ones employing youngsters, are out there to differentiate them from the crowd.

The author is an economic analyst