3rd Loan Tranche: IMF team to focus on four key areas

Forex reserves, inflation, banking sector, revenue reforms to come up for talks

During its visit to Dhaka, the second review mission of the International Monetary Fund will focus on the country's foreign exchange reserves, inflation, banking sector, and revenue reforms.

A 10-member IMF mission is scheduled to reach Dhaka today, and from tomorrow, it will begin to hold meetings with the finance division, Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue, and other government bodies.

The mission will stay in Dhaka until May 8. The mission has already sent more than 100 questions to the government officials.

Since approving the $4.7 billion loan programme for Bangladesh in January last year, the IMF has so far released $1.16 billion in two tranches.

Bangladesh sought loan from the multilateral lender as the country faced a crisis in maintaining adequate forex reserves.

However, the reserves have not improved since the loan programme commenced.

In recent months, the country's gross forex reserves have been around $20 billion, as per an IMF calculation.

One of IMF's major conditions is to maintain a minimum net international reserves (NIR). Bangladesh failed to meet it in the first review, and is going to fail in this review too.

Besides, the country's inflation has been remaining over nine percent since March last year despite the government measures.

Officials said this is why the two issues will dominate discussions during the IMF mission's visit.