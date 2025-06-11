Cox’s Bazar: Eid tourism expected to generate Tk 700cr

Businesspeople expressed hope that tourism during Eid-ul-Azha holidays will generate over Tk 700 core in transactions in Cox's Bazar.

The Cox's Bazar sea beach has been witnessing a massive tourist influx during the Eid holidays from across the country, boosting the coastal town's tourism-based economy.

Cox's Bazar has over 500 hotels, resorts, cottages, and guesthouses, with a capacity to accommodate roughly 187,000 people daily. Hoteliers anticipate an average daily footfall of over 70,000 from June 12-19, with the total number of visitors this Eid expected to exceed 900,000.

Abu Morshed Chowdhury, president of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "During Eid-ul-Fitr, about 1.2 million tourists came here, generating over Tk 1,000 crore in 13 sectors. This time, we are expecting around 800,000 to 900,000 visitors and a minimum of Tk 700 crore in business activity."

It is not just the hotels reaping the benefits -- restaurants, retail stores, beach activities, local transport services, and tourist attractions are also witnessing a booming business, he added.

According to Mukhim Khan, general secretary of the Cox's Bazar Hotel, Motel and Guesthouse Owners' Association, the tourist influx surged since June 8.

"This is one of the peak times of the year for business. On June 9-10, between 100,000 and 150,000 tourists arrived each day. Around 95 percent of rooms in upscale hotels, motels, and resorts have been booked in advance," he said.

Despite no major promotional offers, the demand is so high that room rates have little room for negotiation. "Hotels that usually offer 50–70 percent discounts during the off-season are now offering no more than 10–20 percent," he added.

The Kolatoli Hotel-Resort Owners' Association reports that shops near the beach have seen their sales triple during the holidays.

Arafat Rahman, a tourist from Dhaka, said, "The weather has been good, and there's a huge crowd. Prices have gone up -- whether it's food by the beach, horse rides, or bike rentals -- but the atmosphere is lively and clearly profitable for the businesses."

Eid holidaymakers are swarming popular destinations beyond the beach, including the scenic Marine Drive, Himchhari Waterfall, the rocky beaches of Inani and Patuartek, Ramu's Buddhist Monastery, Adinath Temple in Maheshkhali, Burmese Market, Radiant Fish World, and the Dulahazra Safari Park.

Authorities, meanwhile, raised concerns over safety as the sea has been rough for several days, with parts of the beach forming dangerous pits and some areas experiencing reverse currents. Red flags have been raised to warn visitors, yet many continue to enter the water, ignoring the risks.

At least five bodies were recovered from the Cox's Bazar shoreline under Sadar upazila on Monday. Among the deceased, three were tourists, one local and one unidentified person.

Security has been intensified, with Tourist Police, mobile units, and lifeguards working in coordination to manage the crowd. Mobile courts are also operating to ensure tourists are not harassed and that rules are followed.

Mohammad Sifatullah Sifat, a senior member of Sea-Safe Lifeguard, said, "Our team is monitoring from towers, patrolling the beach, and using boats in the water. However, tourists themselves must stay alert for their own safety."