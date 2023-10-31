Revenue collection will face challenge amid political unrest: NBR chairman

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem was briefing reporters at his office in Agargaon area of Dhaka about the month-long income tax information service. Photo: Star

The revenue collection will be very challenging if the political unrest is sustained in the coming months of this year, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today.

"This is an election year. On the other hand, the country is already facing a dollar crisis. Import has lessened and business also slowed. If the political unrest is sustained in the coming months, the revenue collection will obviously be affected," said Muneem.

The NBR chairman made the remarks while briefing reporters at his office in Agargaon about the month-long income tax information service.

He said the NBR is set to begin its month-long income tax information service from tomorrow to facilitate the taxpayers in availing services and filing returns.

The NBR will not arrange the income tax fair this year like previous years. Instead of holding tax fair, one-stop or special services will be provided to taxpayers throughout the month of November in all tax zones of the country, he added.

This year, for the first time, one-page return filing has been made available for taxpayers filing tax-free returns.

Acknowledgement and certificate will be available at the same time. As a result, this category of taxpayers will not need to visit the tax office.