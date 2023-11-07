Blockade taking a toll on tourism

The hanging bridge in Rangamati sadar upazila is almost devoid of tourists as the countrywide blockade in the last two days prevented travel. The situation was similar in other parts of the country, leading to concerns of losses among hospitality and other service providers related to tourism. PHOTO: Laltanlian Pangkhua

The tourism industry of Bangladesh has been hit hard by the ongoing political unrest as people are unwilling to travel for fear of violence amid strikes and blockades across the country, according to businesspeople.

As a result, despite offering heavy discounts and various facilities, the industry is not getting the expected number of tourists though the peak travel season has just started.

As such, hotels, resorts, restaurants and other allied industries of the tourism sector are now devoid of customers, and if the situation continues, their losses will widen in the days ahead.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party observed a three-day countrywide blockade from October 31 to protest the killing and arrest of party activists and leaders. It continued on Sunday and Monday as well.

The BNP and other opposition parties have announced blockade for Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest blockade comes as an effort to push home their demand for the resignation of the Awami League government and holding the upcoming general election under a neutral interim government.

Tourism in Bangladesh usually peaks during the cold months from November to mid-April.

Cox's Bazar is the country's top tourist spot with about 500 hotels, motels and resorts as well as more than 2,000 eateries.

Md Imam-Al-Razi, manager for corporate sales and marketing at Praasad Paradise Hotel and Resorts in Cox's Bazar, said they are facing a major setback at the start of the season due to political unrest.

"Guests are unwilling to visit amid the blockade even though we are offering numerous discounts and facilities as they are afraid to travel following torching of buses in the past week."

Praasad Paradise has more than 100 rooms, including cottages, but about 85 percent of the bookings for last Friday and Saturday were cancelled.

With this backdrop, he said it will be difficult to pay salaries and other costs if the situation prolongs.

The tourism sector contributed 3 percent to the country's gross domestic product in 2018-19, according to the Tourism Satellite Account 2020 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Additionally, the sector accounted for 8 percent of the total employment that year.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, which has 482 rooms, recorded 70 percent occupancy last weekend.

Abdul Awal, director for sales and marketing of Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa in Cox's Bazar, said room bookings will start getting cancelled if the current situation continues.

Kazi Nasiruddin, assistant general manager of Seagull Hotel in Cox's Bazar, said their overall business is facing a slowdown and they expect some bookings for the coming weekend will be cancelled.

The current situation has also negatively affected tourism businesses in Kuakata of Patuakhali.

Local hotels and resorts saw the cancellation of about 80 percent of their room bookings for Friday and Saturday while no rooms are being booked for the coming weekend.

Kuakata Guest House has 22 rooms, which can accommodate 70 people.

"But there is not a single visitor at present as they are not interested in risky travel," said Motaleb Sharif, the owner.

Kuakata normally sees an onrush of tourists this time each year, leaving no empty beds in hotels and motels. This year though, there is a serious lack of travellers at the beginning of the season.

Of the 40 rooms available at Kuakata Beach Residential Hotel, 20 were pre-booked last week, but 15 of the reservations were cancelled on Thursday, said an official of the hotel.

Ruman Imtiaz Tushar, president of the Tour Operators Association of Kuakata, said hotel occupancy has stood at 70 percent on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays since the inauguration of Padma Bridge in June last year.

"At least 5,000 locals are directly involved in tourism businesses, so if the situation continues, unemployment will increase in the area."

Similarly, tourist spots in three hilly districts -- Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban – are barely getting any travellers.

Mohammad Rony, manager of Hotel Shanghai International in Rangamati sadar upazila, said they currently do not have a single guest.

"Some 30 percent of the room bookings for last weekend were later cancelled."

Chandan Das, manager of Moti Mahal Hotel in the same area, said 80 percent of their rooms were booked as well but the reservations were cancelled due to the current situation.

"At the same time last year, the hotel was 100 percent booked. If the situation continues, we will face serious losses."

Indra Chakma, owner of Sajek Hill View Resort, said he too is facing a similar situation.

Royal Bom, manager of Hillside Resort in Bandarban sadar upazila, said their resort has the capacity to house 65 people.

"Last Friday and Saturday, 25 tourists made bookings, but they later cancelled."