Trust Bank, ShareTrip ink MoU on service benefits

Md Mostafa Musharrof, head of the card division of Trust Bank, and AKM Mahfuzul Alam, chief sales officer of ShareTrip, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ShareTrip Limited, a travel agency in Bangladesh.

Md Mostafa Musharrof, head of the card division of the bank, and AKM Mahfuzul Alam, chief sales officer of the travel agency, penned the MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this MoU, the bank's debit and credit cardholders can avail a 12 percent discount on base fare for domestic and international airlines tickets and up to 70 percent discount on hotel stays worldwide.

The cardholders will also get 36-month EMI facilities on airfare and different holiday packages from the travel agency.

