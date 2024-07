Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim, commander of Chattogram Naval area, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated branch of Trust Bank in the port city recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank recently opened a relocated Naval Base branch in Chattogram.

Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim, commander of Chattogram Naval area, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, and other senior officials of the bank and Bangladesh Navy in the Chattogram area were also present.