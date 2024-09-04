Southeast Bank’s international division gets ISO certification

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, receives ISO certification from Mahmudul Islam Khan, senior executive business development for certification at Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh), at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

The International Division of Southeast Bank PLC has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) certification by the Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd, a globally recognised certification body for establishing a quality management system.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, received the certification from Mahmudul Islam Khan, senior executive business development for certification at Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh), at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

This ISO certification is a first-time instance for the international division of a bank in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Earlier, the information technology division and human resources division of the bank were also awarded ISO certifications in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

This certification is a recognition of the bank's continuous commitment to efficiency, standards and compliance in international trade operations aligned with globally recognised quality standards set by the ISO, said the press release.

Southeast Bank facilitates international trade through a strong foreign correspondent network, which spans over 70 countries having 623 relationship management applications (RMAs) with around 300 foreign banks and development financial institutions (DFIs).

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other senior officials and Iota Consulting BD, a local consulting partner for ISO certification, were also present.