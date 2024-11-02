Social Islami Bank launches ‘Building a Stronger Tomorrow’ campaign

M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of Social Islami Bank PLC, attends a campaign, styled “Building a Stronger Tomorrow”, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently launched a campaign, styled "Building a Stronger Tomorrow", at its head office in Dhaka and unveiled a new motto "Resilience, Recovery, and Rejuvenate."

M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest, according to a press release.

"With this momentum, the bank is set for a full rejuvenation with deposit procurement, ensuring uninterrupted and enhanced services for all clients," he said, underscoring the bank's commitment to Shariah compliance and the campaign's core objectives.

Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting) of the bank, presided over the programme.

Maksuda Begum, vice-chairman and chairman of the executive committee of the bank, said deposits are the lifeblood of banks while highlighting the campaign's strong focus on both recovery and deposit mobilisation.

Md Morshed Alam Khondoker and Md Anwar Hossain, directors, were present.

Hannan Khan and Md Nazmus Saadat, deputy managing directors, and other senior executives were also present.