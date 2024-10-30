Shawkat Ali made new MD of Sonali Bank

Md Shawkat Ali Khan has been appointed as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sonali Bank PLC.

Prior to joining Sonali Bank, Khan had been serving at Bangladesh Krishi Bank as managing director, the bank said in a press release.

He started his career at Rupali Bank PLC as a senior officer in 1998.

He previously worked as a deputy managing director of Rupali Bank PLC.

Having 26 years of diversified experience in the banking sector, Khan worked in different capacities and departments, including admin and human resources, industrial credit, general credit and SME, agro, rural credit and micro credit, foreign trade finance and international, home loan, anti-money laundering, establishment and welfare, ICT and law divisions in the banks.

He obtained his honours and master's degrees in chemistry from Jahangirnagar University and did an MBA in banking from the University of Dhaka.