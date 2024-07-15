Shamsul Islam re-appointed as managing director of National Housing Finance

Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:57 PM

Mohammad Shamsul Islam has been re-appointed managing director of National Housing Finance (NHF) for another three-year term with effect from July 16.

Islam joined NHF as additional managing director in February 2021, the company said in a press release.

He successfully served the company as managing director from July 16, 2021 to July 15, 2024.

He has more than 35 years' experience in the banking sector.

Islam started his professional career with AB Bank Limited as a probationary officer in 1989.

