Private Banks’ Bad Credit: Six lenders account for one-third of defaulted loans

About one-third of the private banks' defaulted loans at the end of September are concentrated with six banks, raising further alarms about the health of the banking sector.

The soured loans rate of National Bank, One Bank, AB Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank (BCB), Padma Bank and ICB Islamic Bank stood at Tk 27,931 crore, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank. At the end of September, the 43 private banks' bad loans amounted to Tk 81,538 crore.

Of the six banks, National Bank's defaulted loans more than doubled in the nine months of 2023 to Tk 13,514.64 crore. At the end of last year, the 40-year-old lender's defaulted loans stood at Tk 6,658.47 crore, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

The jump in defaulted loans was due to moving to an automated system from manual for loan classification, said Md Mehmood Husain, the managing director of National Bank.

"At the same time, we have recovered a good portion of the defaulted loans in recent months. So our bad loan figure will be less in the December quarter," he added.

AB Bank, another first-generation private bank, saw its defaulted loans soar 48.6 percent to Tk 5,941 crore in the first nine months of the year.

Tarique Afzal, the MD of AB Bank, could not be reached for comments.

The defaulted loans of BCB, where Chattogram-based conglomerate S Alam Group has a stake, increased 38.8 percent during the period to Tk 1,374 crore. At the end of last year, it was Tk 990 crore.

The increase in BCB's loans was due to vacating the writs that were filed by the errant borrowers, said Md Tajul Islam, managing director and CEO of BCB.

"On paper, our bad loans increased much. But in reality, it is not so high."

BCB's loan recovery has been spirited in recent times. "We are now focusing on SME loans," he added.

The bad loans of One Bank, which last year saw the appointment of a coordinator by the central bank to improve its financial health, increased 21.8 percent to Tk 2,741 crore at the end of September. At the end of December, it was Tk 2,249 crore.

One Bank's Md Monzur Mofiz said the bank is now focusing on loan recovery rather than disbursing new loans.

"Now, we are not issuing new loans because the liquidity situation in the market is not good," he added.

While Padma Bank's defaulted loans increased 7.3 percent in the first nine months of the year to Tk 3,672.74 crore, bad loans now amount to 63.7 percent of its total disbursed loans as of September.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Padma Bank, acknowledged that the lender did hide the actual amount of soured loans in the December quarter of last year.

The defaulted loans shot up after the central bank audit.

"We will be able to reduce the bad loans by the year-end because we signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the central bank to this end. It would not be possible to bring down bad loans overnight but we are taking various legal steps to cut the bad loans rate."

Padma Bank has been ordered to bring down its defaulted loans by 20 percent by 2025, Khan added.

The defaulted loans of ICB Islamic Bank, which was born out of the scam-riddled defunct Oriental Bank, stood at Tk 687.95 crore at the end of September, which is 87.02 percent of its total disbursed loans.

At the end of last year, its defaulted loans amounted to Tk 686.1 crore.

"Those loans were disbursed by Oriental Bank, not us," said its MD Muhammad Shafiq Bin Abdullah.

The bank is trying to recover the defaulted loans, he said.

"Bad loans are increasing in all kinds of banks -- the overall situation in the banking sector is not good at all," said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh.

The situation would not improve with the existing governance structure, he added.