Prime Bank signs deal with Ramada by Wyndham Cox’s Bazar

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Chevan Gooneratne, general manager of Ramada by Wyndham Cox’s Bazar, pose for photographs at an agreement signing ceremony. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently partnered with Ramada by Wyndham Cox's Bazar.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank customers will get exciting offers at the luxurious hotel in Kolatoli area of the beach town, according to a press release.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Chevan Gooneratne, general manager of Ramada by Wyndham Cox's Bazar, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Tamanna Quadry, head of Priority Banking of Prime Bank, and Beni Amin, senior assistant manager, sales and marketing of Ramada by Wyndham Cox's Bazar, and other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the event.