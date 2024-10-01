Prime Bank opens sub-branch in Nikunja

Prime Bank PLC has opened a sub-branch at Prime Tower in the capital's Nikunja today.

This move marks a milestone in the bank's ongoing strategy to expand its reach and provide convenient banking services across the country, said a press release.

"We are excited to open our doors in Nikunja as part of our broader strategy to bring banking services closer to the people," said Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank.

"This sub-branch will provide our customers with easy access to our wide range of financial services, reinforcing our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our clients."

The Nikunja sub-branch will offer a full suite of banking services aimed at delivering enhanced banking experience for customers, he said.

Established in 1995, the bank conducted its operation across the country with 146 branches, 153 ATMs along with sub-branches at 140 locations of the country.