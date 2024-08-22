Premier Bank launches ‘Quick Account’

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of Premier Bank, poses for photographs after inaugurating a new financial service, titled “Premier Bank Quick Account” at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank recently launched a new financial service, titled "Premier Bank Quick Account", which enables users to instantly open a bank account from anywhere with just a few clicks.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

"Users can now open a bank account safely and securely from home using digital signature through iBanking (for desktops) and Pmoney (banking app)," said Jafar.

"The service allows users to open both conventional and Islamic accounts and start conducting digital transactions immediately through the Pmoney app."

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director, Syed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, and Md Marufur Rahman Khan, senior executive vice-president and head of cards and alternate delivery channels, were among those present.

Md Tareq Uddin, executive vice-president and head of brand marketing and communications, Md Sabbir Hossain Chowdhury, executive vice-president and chief information technology officer, and Mohammad Akram Hossain, company secretary, along with other senior officials were also present.