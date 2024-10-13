NCC Bank unveils four new products to support small businesses

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, unveils the bank’s SME products at SME Relationship Managers’ Meet at NCC Bank Bhaban in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has launched four new products to support cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) entrepreneurs, with credit facilities ranging from Tk 1 lakh to Tk 10 crore.

These are NCC Commercial Building Loan, NCC Commercial Vehicle Loan, NCC Supply Chain Finance and NCC Business Account, according to a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, recently unveiled the products at the SME Relationship Managers' Meet at NCC Bank Bhaban in Dhaka. He hoped the customised products would help CMSMEs in meeting their needs.

Mahbub Alam, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Monirul Alam and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing directors, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief information officer, and Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of Strategy & Emerging Business, joined the programme.

Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of Human Resources Division, Sharif Mohammad Mahsin, senior vice-president and head of SME, Nighat Mumtaz, head of Women Banking and Sustainable Finance, Shahin Akter Nuha, head of Cash Management and Md Solaiman-Al-Raji, head of CRM-CMSME, along with other officials were also present at the occasion.